The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and WGN Radio investigative reporter and longtime journalist Anna Davlantes! This week, the Rascals talk about Mayor Brandon Johnson saying, “If you don’t live in the city of Chicago, you don’t have a right to talk about the city of Chicago.” Do the Rascals think this is the right tone for the mayor to be taking? Mike Pence and Chris Christie are running for the GOP nomination for president. Do more candidates in the field favor Donald Trump? It was announced on Tuesday that the PGA Tour would merge with LIV Golf. What do the Rascals think of the merger? A congressional subcommittee began debating the merits of proposed legislation to make AM receivers standard equipment in all new vehicles. Is this proposed legislation government overreach? And finally, Apple will stop autocorrecting the F-word. And have you noticed how often that word is used on TV shows?

