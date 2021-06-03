The Mincing Rascals 6.3.21: Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the polls, a year since the riots, the meaning of Pride, Naomi Osaka

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune, Brandon Pope of WCIU and Jon Hansen of Block Club Chicago. They discuss Mayor Lightfoot and her work in reducing gun violence, as well as her efforts in the riots a year ago this week, which followed the death of George Floyd. The Rascals go on to discuss Pride Month and its meaning to people in and outside of the LGBTQ+ community. They also talk about Naomi Osaka and her decision not to participate in the French Open.