The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, and WGN Radio investigative reporter and longtime journalist Anna Davlantes! This week, the Rascals talk about the air quality in Chicago due to Canadian wildfires and the impact climate change is having on the environment. The Rascals discuss the presidential candidacy of RFK Jr. Can RFJ Jr. really challenge President Biden? Will the video of him doing push-ups help or hinder the campaign? The Rascals also talk about the tape of former President Trump talking about classified documents. How damaging will this be to the former president? And we’ve finally made it to NASCAR weekend in Chicago. Are any of the Rascals going to go to the event? Will this be a boon for the city? A group of teens gathered in Lakeview on Monday night damaging property. Is this just kids being kids or something more serious? And finally, the Rascals break down the story of the prosecutors dropping murder charges brought against a mother and her 14-year-old son in the shooting death at a hot dog stand. What went on here?

