The Mincing Rascals 6.25.2020: Unemployment, Phase 4, schools reopening, rebranding following Black Lives Matter

The Mincing Rascals is John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. This episode begins with a personal anecdote of furlough and experiences with unemployment. Then, the Rascals explore Phase 4 of Restore Illinois and what Governor Pritzker has accomplished since the COVID lock-down. And the group discusses the reopening of schools in the Fall, and the countries that want to keep us out. As the Black Lives Matter movement maintains its momentum, the Mincing Rascals continue its discussion of rebranding. Plus, millennials have “the talk” with their boomer parents. Finally, the group has some campaign strategies for Joe Biden and his supporters.