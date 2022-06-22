The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Laura Washington from the Chicago Tribune. This week, the Rascals mince about the Chicago City Council delaying the vote on a higher threshold for speed cameras and the hijinks that went on during the council meeting. The Rascals also talk about the GOP race for governor ahead of the primary on January 28th and the rumors circulating that Governor Pritzker makes a run for the White House. Also, a controversy is brewing at Jones College Prep over someone writing “Build the Wall!” in the yearbook. What do the Rascals think about it? And finally, the Rascals try to make sense of the frightening political ad by a senate candidate in Missouri and all the news coming out of the Jan. 6 hearings. Oh, and how about some recommendations for you! Austin encourages you to contact your Alder if you want to voice your opinion on speed cameras. Eric mentions the likelihood of low voter turnout for next week’s primary and hopes you get out to vote. And John wants you to watch, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.”

