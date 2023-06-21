The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, and Neil Steinberg of the Chicago Sun-Times. The small, but mighty Rascals talk about the upcoming NASCAR race that is taking over downtown in a couple of weeks. Neil wrote a hilarious column earlier this week and was shocked at the admission price. The search continues for the missing Titanic submersible. Will this increase interest in these adventure expeditions? RFK Jr. is making news this week because of his anti-vaccination views. Does he have a legitimate shot to challenge President Biden? Former President Donald Trump was on Fox News this week for an interview with Bret Baier. Did we learn anything new from the interview? Will the Trump documents trial actually begin in August? Also, Hunter Biden will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges. Will this case hurt President Biden’s campaign?

