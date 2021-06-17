The Mincing Rascals 6.17.21: $10 million vaccination lottery, COVID lab-leak theory, not all Cubs vaxed, Chicago Bears

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune, Heather Cherone of WTTW, Jon Hansen of Block Club Chicago and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They begin this week’s discussion with Eric Zorn’s decision to leave the Tribune, taking a buyout. And Governor J.B. Pritzker’s announced a $10 million vaccination lottery program today. Then, they weigh in on Cubs Jason Heyward and Anthony Rizzo’s unvaccinated status. President Trump publicized his theory that the Coronavirus was leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China, and Jon Stewart satirized that theory this week. Finally, they explore the option of calling the Bears the Arlington Heights Bears, given the consideration of their move.