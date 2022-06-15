The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Heather Cherone, political reporter for WTTW, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. Today, John, Heather and Austin talk about the GOP race for governor and the latest polling showing State Senator Darren Bailey with a commanding lead over Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, the arguments made for ranked-choice voting, the latest on the January 6th hearings, Caterpillar announcing they would be moving their HQ from Illinois to Texas, more candidates lining up to take on Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and the effort to pass a proposal to overhaul Chicago’s ethics rules.

