The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Mark Jacob, freelance writer and former Metro editor at the Tribune. This week, the Rascals talk about former President Donald Trump pleading not guilty to federal charges in the classified documents case. What is the next chapter in this movie? Chicago Public Schools employees will have 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave. Austin explains why he has a problem with the way Mayor Johnson handed this benefit to CPS. Austin also celebrates former mayoral candidate Paul Vallas joining him at the Illinois Policy Institute. But John wonders about the “lifelong Democrat” claims Vallas made during the campaign. Former governor Bruce Rauner had his official portrait unveiled in Springfield this week. Disgraced former governor Rod Blagojevich does not have a portrait in Springfield. But should he? And finally, Illinois became the first state to ban book bans. What do the Rascals think of this new legislation?

