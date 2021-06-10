The Mincing Rascals 6.10.21: Happy Phase Five Eve!

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune, and Jon Hansen of Block Club Chicago. They kicked off the discussion by going off on a tangent talking about woman’s softball. Then they get back on course and talk about how Chicago goes in to phase five on June 11th. Next, they ask the question “How vigorously should prosecutors pursue someone who strolled into the capitol on January 6th?”, to which then lead to a discussion on Mike Madigan. To close out the show, the Rascals go on to discuss Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s treatment, same-sex marriage and whether or not Bears players are mixed on vaccinations.