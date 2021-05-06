The Mincing Rascals 5.6.21: CPS CEO bids farewell, confusion in Kim Foxx’s office, Trump wants his voice back, vaccine hesitancy

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They begin this week’s debate by discussing the exit of Chicago Public Schools CEO Dr. Janice Jackson. And another exit in Chicago resulted from the confusion of facts regarding the police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. Then, President Trump’s face splashes across news outlets as he fights to regain his social media voice. Plus the Rascals explore what it should take to encourage people to get the COVID vaccine if they’re reluctant.