The Mincing Rascals 5.6.21: CPS CEO bids farewell, confusion in Kim Foxx’s office, Trump wants his voice back, vaccine hesitancy

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple’s top app store executive on Thursday faced an avalanche of documents unleashed Thursday by an Epic Games lawyer aiming to prove allegations that the iPhone maker has been gouging app makers as part of a scheme hatched by Apple's late co-founder Steve Jobs.

The confrontation in an Oakland, California, courtroom came during the fourth day of an antitrust trial targeting the empire that Apple has built around its iPhone and the digital storefront that serves as the exclusive outlet for people to install apps on the ubiquitous device.