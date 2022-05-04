The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Brandon Pope from WCIU, and Rachel Hinton from the Better Government Association. The Rascals discuss the leaked Supreme Court draft that shows the court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, how the candidates running for Illinois governor have responded to the possible SCOTUS decision, the latest news on a possible location for a Chicago casino, Whole Foods closing its Englewood location, and Chicago bottling Lake Michigan water and calling it Chicagwa. Also joining the Mincing Rascals today is Jodi Cohen, reporter for ProPublica to talk about her excellent scoop, “The Price Kids Pay: Schools and Police Punish Students With Costly Tickets for Minor Misbehavior.”
The Mincing Rascals 5.4.22: Roe v. Wade, police punishing school students, and ‘Chicagwa’
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
