The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. This week the Rascals mince about today’s contentious Chicago City Council meeting, where the council approved funding for thousands of migrants being sent to the city from Texas. Do the Rascals believe the city should allocate $51 million to help deal with the migrant crisis? It was another violent Memorial Day weekend in Chicago. Are we making too much of these numbers? Another suburb canceled their summer festival over concerns about public safety. Do the Rascals believe it’s a good idea to cancel these much-beloved summer events? What’s the latest on the debt ceiling deal? Will this deal get through Congress? And finally, the Rascals will recap the Succession finale once Eric finishes watching.

