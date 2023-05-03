The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU, and Jon Hansen of WGN Radio, Block Club Chicago and WCIU. The Rascals mince about Brandon’s recent wide-ranging interview with Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson which airs tomorrow on WCIU. Did the Mayor-elect offer anything different than what he talked about during his campaign? Paul Vallas has been broiled in a bit of controversy as some people who worked on his campaign are claiming they have not been paid. Does this story have legs or will it be gone in a few minutes? Mayor-elect Johnson named a new interim CPD Superintendent. What do the Rascals think of the choice? And who do the Rascals think might get the Superintendent job later this summer? What do the Rascals make of the influx of migrants coming to Chicago as Mayor Lightfoot and Governor Abbott continue to trade words about the asylum seekers? The Rascals break down the text message sent by Tucker Carlson that revealed his racist views about violence and race. The Rascals also discuss the horrific crash on I-55 earlier this week injured more than 30 people and killed 7. And finally, the ‘ComEd Four’ were found guilty in their bribery trial. Will this guilty verdict lead to reform? And what does this mean for Mike Madigan’s trial which is set to begin next April? Oh, and the Rascals recommend some things to watch and things to listen to!

