The Mincing Rascals 5.28.2020: Black America and excessive force, coronavirus across the country, Restore Illinois, worship at the church

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune, Heather Cherone of WTTW and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. The Rascals begin by discussing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's questionable language when she criticized President Trump for announcing that he uses Hydroxycholoroquine daily. Protests continue to be held during the coronavirus crisis, seemingly counterproductive to the "in this together" mentality Americans have vied to maintain. And locally, several area churches have been holding services in spite of the stay-at-home order and now face citations. The Rascals mince on the appropriateness of that. Then, they suggest an idea for Illinois to better alleviate unemployment in this crisis.