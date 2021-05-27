The Mincing Rascals 5.27.21: The future of Chicago Tribune, Chicago police foot chase policy, renaming Lake Shore Drive, incentivizing the COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — What started as a pragmatic effort to boost scientific research and development has morphed into sweeping Senate bill aimed at making the U.S. more competitive with China and other countries, including $50 billion in emergency funds to shore up domestic computer chip manufacturing.

The American Innovation and Competition Act is key to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plans and headed toward crucial votes late Thursday. It’s also a test of whether the split 50-50 Senate can accomplish bipartisan achievements at a time when there’s pressure on Democrats to change the rules to push past obstruction and gridlock.