The Mincing Rascals 5.27.21: The future of Chicago Tribune, Chicago police foot chase policy, renaming Lake Shore Drive, incentivizing the COVID vaccine

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune, Brandon Pope of WCIU, Heather Cherone of WTTW and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They begin this week’s discussion by hashing out what’s next since the acquisition of Chicago Tribune by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. Then, the Rascals talk about the city’s new foot chase policy since the death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, after he was chased and shot by police. And Alderman David Moore wants to rename Lake Shore Drive after John Baptiste Point Du Sable; they have some thoughts on that. Finally, various states have their various ways of incentivizing the COVID vaccine…the Rascals explore.

