The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. The Rascals chat about the horrific shooting in Texas, Governor Abbott of Texas name-dropping Chicago violence in his Wednesday press conference, the dueling GOP forums that took place last night between the candidates for Illinois governor, the Chicago City Council voting in favor of a new casino, the city council also approving a new curfew ordinance, and the controversy over the Yankees Josh Donaldson calling Tim Anderson of the White Sox, ‘Jackie.’

