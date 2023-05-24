The Mincing Rascals this week are Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. Eric and Austin discuss a variety of topics including the ongoing debt limit negotiations. What do Eric and Austin think of this problem that shows up every few years? Mayor Brandon Johnson presided over his first city council meeting and made some jokes! The Triibe broke a story this week about how hundreds of current and former police officers can’t be called to testify in court because of misconduct histories. Austin wonders how some of these officers can’t be called to testify, but still have a job on the force in positions of authority. Also joining the Rascals this week is Axios reporter Monica Eng who discusses her series on the Cook County’s property tax appeal process. And finally, let’s recommend some things! Monica says you must try the Baja fish tacos at El Barco. Austin says while you are in the area eating your fish tacos, you should stop at Dusty Groove and pick up a record. And Eric recommends a book called ‘Romantic Comedy‘ by Curtis Sittenfeld.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction