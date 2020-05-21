The Mincing Rascals 5.21.2020: The president’s own antidote, coronavirus-fueled protests, churches go against stay-at-home order, Illinois unemployment

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute, Lisa Donovan and Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune. The Rascals start off in a house party in Chicago and end up somewhere near the White House. Listen in as The Rascals discuss what it might sound like living in a COVID-19-less world, give their thoughts on the kid who threw the massive house party on the South Side of Chicago, discuss Dr. Birx's response to the media and so much more!

Click here to read the Triibe article Lisa Donovan mentions @ 9:22