The Mincing Rascals 5.13.21: The necessity of masks after a vaccine, incentives for getting it, Liz Cheney out, bike safety

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune, Heather Cherone of WTTW, Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute and Jon Hansen of Block Club Chicago. They begin by discussing the necessity of wearing masks even after being fully vaccinated. Then, the Rascals explore Ohio’s promotion of a $1 million lottery to those who get the COVID vaccine. The Mincing Rascals discuss the removal of Congresswoman Liz Cheney from the House due to her controversial beliefs in the eyes of her party. And city infrastructure comes into question after the death of Helmut Jahn, who was hit by two cars, reportedly after he went through a stop sign. Finally, the Rascals talk about the impact of unemployment benefits on understaffed businesses.