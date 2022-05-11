The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Heather Cherone of WTTW, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. The Rascals chat about people protesting outside of the private homes of Supreme Court justices, the race for Illinois governor and candidate Richard Irvin not answering questions about Roe v. Wade or President Trump, a new WGN-TV poll showing that Richard Irvin is slightly ahead of State Senator Darren Bailey in the race for the GOP nomination for governor, President Biden’s visit to the Chicago area, if the administration is doing enough to curb inflation, and Chicago’s proposed new ward map.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction