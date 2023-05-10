The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Neil Steinberg of the Chicago Sun-Times. This week the Rascals mince about a jury finding former President Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation in E. Jean Carroll case. Will this change the mind of the typical Donald Trump voter? There was a survey that showed half of Chicagoans witness a shooting by age 40. The Rascals discuss the survey and violence in Chicago. This week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared a state of emergency over migrants arriving in Chicago. What do the Rascals think should be done to help the asylum seekers? Federal prosecutors charged Representative George Santos of New York with 13 counts of money laundering, stealing public money, wire fraud and making false statements to Congress. Will GOP leadership denounce Santos? Businessman and former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is writing opinion pieces for the Chicago Tribune. Eric explains why he is baffled that the Tribune gave Wilson this outlet. And finally, recommendations! Neil, John, Eric, and Austin give you some ideas for what to read, watch, and listen to.

