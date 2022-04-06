The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, veteran journalist and communications consultant Kristen McQueary, and the Dean of City Hall, legendary reporter Bill Cameron! Today, the Rascals mince about a variety of topics including Alderman Ray Lopez announcing a run for Chicago mayor, who might also toss their hat in the ring to challenge Mayor Lightfoot, the latest on the Chicago casino bids, Illinois democrats proposing statewide stimulus checks, Mayor Lightfoot’s plan to giveaway gas and public transit cards to combat rising gas prices, the Illinois Policy Institute’s report about speed cameras, Illinois teachers who have received a COVID vaccine to get paid COVID-19 time off, and the race for Illinois governor.

