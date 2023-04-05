The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU. The Rascals today are also joined by Alice Yin, City Hall reporter for the Chicago Tribune. Today, the Rascals discuss the results of the mayoral election as Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson defeated Paul Vallas to become the next mayor of Chicago. On the national stage, former President Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony criminal charges on Tuesday. What do the Rascals make of the indictment and where do we go from here? Also, liberal Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz crushed Dan Kelly on Tuesday in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election. Were the Rascals surprised by the margin of victory? And how about Kelly’s concession speech? And finally, LSU defeated Iowa to win the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship. And then, the controversy started. The Rascals break it all down.

