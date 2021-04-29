The Mincing Rascals 4.29.21: Loretto Hospital latest, Lake Shore Drive rename, vax passes, Anthony Alvarez

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune and Jon Hansen of Block Club Chicago. They discuss Block Club’s latest findings on Loretto Hospital, whose former COO Dr. Anosh Ahmed, contributed millions of the hospital’s dollars to a friend’s business. The Rascals then go on to share whether they think Lake Shore Drive should be renamed Du Sable Drive. They go over the benefits and negatives of rolling out a vax pass program to encourage teens to be inoculated. And they cover the latest police shooting bodycam video out of Chicago.