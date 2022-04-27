The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. This week, the Rascals discuss the Chicago City Council voting to give residents free gas, the universal basic income pilot program that has just opened to applications, the ongoing debate over student loan debt forgiveness, the rise in violence on the CTA, the latest on the Chicago casino bids, and Eric’s suggestions on how the NBA can be improved. Also joining the Rascals this week is Jane Kirtley, Professor of Media Ethics and Law; Director, Silha Center for the Study of Media Ethics and Law, University of Minnesota, to talk about Elon Musk’s pursuit of owning Twitter.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction