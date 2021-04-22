The Mincing Rascals 4.22.21: Ald. Ed Burke, Mayor Lightfoot, Adam Toledo, Derek Chauvin

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Dahleen Glanton of Chicago Tribune, Heather Cherone of WTTW and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They begin by discussing April Fool's Day and how "Volts"wagon missed the point. And they move on to discuss the case of Derek Chauvin, the police officer being charged in the death of George Floyd. Opening Day for baseball is today and the Rascals begin to talk about one economist's market prediction from one year ago. Eric shares his thoughts on the threat of purchase by Alden Global Capital on the journalism at the Tribune, and who could save it.