The Mincing Rascals 4.22.21: Ald. Ed Burke, Mayor Lightfoot, Adam Toledo, Derek Chauvin

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune, Heather Cherone of WTTW, Neil Steinberg of Chicago Sun-Times and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They begin by discussing the anti-Semitic language Alderman Ed Burke used. The Rascals also discuss the mayor’s professionalism in these challenging times. Then, the Rascals give their perspectives on the bodycam video of 13-year-old Adam Toledo being shot and killed by a police officer. They also weigh in on the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin, who knelt on the neck of, and killed, George Floyd. Finally, the Mincing Rascals give you their recommendations!