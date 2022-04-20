The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Heather Cherone of WTTW, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute and Jon Hansen of WGN Radio and Block Club Chicago. This week, the Rascals kick off the conversation by discussing their thoughts on the latest mask-optional ruling on public transportation and what the Biden Administration is trying to do with this ruling. Then, The Rascals switch gears and mince about newly announced mayoral candidate Willie Wilson giving away more gas to Chicago’s southwest side natives and the legality of using “charity” to encourage votes. In honor of today being 4/20 the Rascals discuss how much Illinois has made on marijuana taxes alone and the new restrictive licensing regime for selling it. Finally, the Rascals close the conversation by having a conversation about whether or not Russian athletes should be able to participate in U.S. sporting events.

