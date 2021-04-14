The Mincing Rascals 4.14.2021: COVID vaccines, police-involved shootings, Derek Chauvin murder trial, Chicago Tribune

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune and Heather Cherone of WTTW. This week’s episode is a day early for a number of reasons, including COVID vaccinations! They begin by discussing their opinions on the vaccine. The Rascals then move on to talk about police shootings, most recently that of Daunte Wright of Minnesota, who a now-resigned police officer accidentally shot and killed. And they talk about the arguments in the trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. Plus, the Rascals reconnect on the possible acquisition of the Tribune by Alden Global Capital.