The Mincing Rascals 4.14.2021: COVID vaccines, police-involved shootings, Derek Chauvin murder trial, Chicago Tribune

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute and Neil Steinberg of Chicago Sun-Times. They begin this week’s politics discussion by discussing how Neil 'jumped' the vaccination line and how he outed himself. Then the Rascals break down President Biden's first formal press conference and what went wrong. Next, the Rascals talk about the latest news on Loretto Hospital. While talking about Loretto Hospital the topic of restaurant servers came up and the Rascals discussed whether or not the general public should have a right to know if servers have been vaccinated. Then the Rascals switched lanes and started discussing their thoughts on the new strict speeding tickets being administered and so much more.

Be sure to stick around at the end of this week's episode to catch a bonus interview between John Williams and Sue Kelly of Kelly Cruises. Listen in while Sue walks us through what listeners can expect if they join John and his wife Brenda this upcoming fall on their tour on the Rhine River.