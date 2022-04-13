The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Heather Cherone of WTTW, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. This week, the Rascals mince about Willie Wilson officially announcing a run for mayor of Chicago, the latest on the Chicago casino bids and aldermanic prerogative, the amount of money wagered on March Madness in Illinois, the new state budget including a provision to fine gas stations that don’t post a notice that the gas tax is frozen, an Oak Park pastor putting up a ‘Fasting from Whiteness’ sign outside his church for Lent, the latest on the bribery case against former Alderman Danny Solis, and fellow Rascals Brandon Pope and Jon Hansen debuting their new show, “On the Block,” tomorrow on WCIU.

