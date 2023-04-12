The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. The Rascals discuss the DNC picking Chicago to host the Democratic National Convention. Will the convention be good for Chicago? Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson didn’t announce his transition team until today. Why is that a cause for concern for Austin? Also, Eric explains why he wasn’t able to cast a vote for either Brandon Johnson or Paul Vallas last week. What do the Rascals think of Walmart announcing they are closing four stores in Chicago? And finally, we are learning more about street closures for the NASCAR event. Are the Rascals coming to terms with this big event happening during a busy summer weekend in Chicago?

