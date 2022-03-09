The Mincing Rascals 3.9.22: Record high gas prices, public safety on the CTA, and CTU v. CPS (again)

The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. The Rascals this week mince about rising gas prices, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, a former attorney for the City of Chicago suing Mayor Lori Lightfoot for defamation after allegedly using crude language to berate him, crime and public safety on the CTA, and CPS making the move to mask-optional starting next Monday. John, Eric, and Austin also recommend some shows to watch including, “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” “The Afterparty,” and “Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.”
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter