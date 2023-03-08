The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, Jon Hansen of WGN Radio and Block Club Chicago, and Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU. A lot to discuss on the episode this week including the upcoming NCAA tournament (It’s March!). Unfortunately, many of the Rascals favorite teams are unlikely to make it to the big dance. The Rascals also continue to talk about the upcoming mayoral race between Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson including some thoughts from former Tribune columnist Mary Schmich. Will the endorsements for Paul Vallas from Willie Wilson and former Secretary of State Jesse White (among others) impact the race? Also, John chatted with Governor J.B. Pritzker this week and asked him about his presidential aspirations and if he’s going to endorse a mayoral candidate. Jon believes it would be bad politics if Governor Pritzker backed a candidate. There is potential for a NASCAR / Taste of Chicago overlap this July. And there is talk of possibly moving the Taste of Chicago to a park near Navy Pier. Do the Rascals think that the Taste of Chicago has run its course? The Rascals also discuss Tucker Carlson’s coverage of the Jan. 6th insurrection. Is this a political problem for the GOP? And finally, let’s hear those TV recommendations! What are the Rascals streaming right now?

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction