The Mincing Rascals 3.5.2020: Remaining candidates, Coronavirus panic, schools' no-touch policy, Red Line police shooting, Opt In v. Opt Out Naperville

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Heather Cherone of The Daily Line and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They begin by reviewing the presidential candidates left over since Sunday and who their picks will be for running mates. Then, the Rascals move on to discuss the Coronavirus and the differences between over-information and over-preparation. Then, the group decides whether or not a coach’s restraint of a student at Huntley High School was inappropriate, when he pulled him away from a fight, leading to his resignation. That leads them to debate on the decision of a police officer’s use of gunfire to restrain a man at a downtown CTA Red Line platform. Finally, the Rascals decide if they would “Opt In” or “Opt Out” on Naperville’s marijuana sales referendum.

