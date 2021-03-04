The Mincing Rascals 3.4.2021: ‘Ditzy,’ Dr. Seuss and racism, Chicago statues, Governor Cuomo’s job

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. The Rascals begin this week's discussion with the quick resignation of the newly-appointed 26-year-old Edward Guerra Kodatt, for "questionable behavior". Then, share their reactions to Illinois' corruption rating. Plus, the city's handling of the riots in Summer 2020 came into question when the inspector general's report was released last week. The Rascals move on to talk about the Chicago Public School teachers, who might have to present proof of receiving the COVID vaccination. The pension crisis is on people's minds as the graduated income tax is considered again. Finally, which states are home to the most embarrassing politicians?