The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Heather Cherone of WTTW. and Brandon Pope from WCIU. Today, The Rascals mince about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, Mayor Lightfoot saying the Columbus statue will return to Grant Park, the possibility that the Democratic Convention comes to Chicago in 2024, Mayor Lightfoot choosing a new inspector general, Darren Bailey and Richard Irvin releasing new ads in their quest to become the next governor of Illinois, and the 7-hour gap in White House phone records on January 6th. The Rascals are also joined by the great Chicago Tribune reporter Ray Long, who talks about his recent reporting on former House Speaker Mike Madigan and his new book, “The House That Madigan Built: The Record Run of Illinois’ Velvet Hammer.”
The Mincing Rascals 3.30.22: Oscars slap, Columbus statue, and Chicago’s new inspector general
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.