The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. We are now less than one week away from Election Day and the Rascals chat about the mayoral race and the latest polling. What do the latest round of endorsements mean for the candidates? The ComEd Four bribery trial continues and the Rascals share their thoughts on what they have seen so far. Brandon believes the media hasn’t done a good enough job of telling people why this trial is important. There was another mass shooting in the U.S. this week. Will this be the incident that will eventually change gun laws? And finally, there are some controversies stirring about rainbow songs, Michelangelo’s ‘David’ sculpture, and a Jeopardy answer. What do the Rascals make of these cultural battles that are taking place?

