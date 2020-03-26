The Mincing Rascals 3.26.2020: Zoom hangouts, Lake front closure, social distancing guidelines and more…

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute, Heather Cherone of The Daily Line and Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune. They begin by discussing how and why Zoom calls have been very helpful during this hectic time as well as how this pandemic will shape the video-chat platform. Plus, the Rascals break down why Mayor Lightfood chose to close down the lake front. Then they talk about being “trapped” with their families during the “Stay-At-Home Order”. And they predict when all of this might be over.

To hear the whole song Eric and his son preformed click here.