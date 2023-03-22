The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, Mark Jacob, freelance writer and former Metro editor at the Tribune, and longtime freelance journalist Mark Guarino. This week the Rascals break down last night’s mayoral debate between Paul Vallas and Commissioner Brandon Johnson. What were the biggest takeaways from the debate and what should we know as Election Day is 13 days away. What do the Rascals make of the grand jury proceedings in the President Trump hush money case? Do the Rascals believe that former president wants to be arrested? There is a bill going through Springfield that would make ‘human composting’ legal. Are the Rascals in favor of this bill? And finally, Mark Guarino explains why it’s okay to not know all the bands playing at Lollapalooza! And don’t forget to pre-order Mark’s new book, “Country and Midwestern: Chicago in the History of Country Music and the Folk Revival.” Also, Eric’s son’s band, River Valley Rangers, will be playing this weekend at the Naperville Bluegrass Festival.
