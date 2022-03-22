It’s a special Tuesday edition of the Rascals! The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Heather Cherone of WTTW, and Chicago Tribune editor and writer Lisa Donovan. Today, the Rascals discuss Eric’s suggestions for improving college basketball games, the bids for a Chicago casino being narrowed down from five to three, Willie Wilson giving away a million dollars worth of gas this week, how high gas prices and food prices are impacting consumers, the confirmation hearing for SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, Michael Flynn endorsing Gary Rabine in the race for Illinois governor, the leading contenders to challenge Governor Pritzker, and the latest on the crisis in Ukraine.

