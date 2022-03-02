The Mincing Rascals 3.2.22: Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan indicted

Posted: / Updated:

The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Heather Cherone of WTTW, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. This week, the rascals mince about President Biden’s State of the Union address, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the race for Chicago mayor including Arne Duncan announcing that he will not run, former House Speaker Michael Madigan, being indicted by a federal grand jury on racketeering charges, and a ticket from Michael Jordan’s debut Chicago Bulls game selling for nearly half a million dollars at an auction Sunday morning.

