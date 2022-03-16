The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Jon Hansen of WGN Radio and Block Club Chicago, and Chicago Tribune editor and writer Lisa Donovan. The mincing commences with a discussion on the upcoming March Madness basketball tournament. The Rascals then talk about the Chicago police officers involved in the shootings of Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez not being criminally charged, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s reaction to the Jussie Smollett sentence, the city of Chicago’s vaccine mandate for city employees, the latest on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Zelenskyy’s address before Congress, the race to replace U.S. Congressman Bobby Rush, and the ongoing debate between Daylight Saving Time and Standard Time.

