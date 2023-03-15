The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU. Today, the Rascals talk about the mayoral race and break down yesterday’s public safety debate that was moderated by Eric and sometime Mincing Rascal Laura Washington. What were the big takeaways from the debate? There was also other news this week including the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, and an Illinois man filing a class-action lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings for false advertising, claiming the boneless wings are not actually chicken wings.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction