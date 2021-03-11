The Mincing Rascals 3.11.2021: One-year COVID anniversary, vaccine distribution, Maria Pappas and the Chicago Magnificent Mile

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune, Heather Cherone of WTTW and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They begin this week’s politics discussion with responding to the one-year anniversary of the COVID pandemic. Then, they debate over how fair the process is for acquiring a COVID vaccination appointment continues. Plus, Maria Pappas’s disdainful comments in the idea of a Target in Water Tower Place stirred the pot. Finally, here’s what the Rascals had to say about Chicago being ranked the 84th happiest city in America.