The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. Today, the Rascals break down the results of the Chicago mayoral election and offer their insights on what we can expect from a Paul Vallas v. Brandon Johnson runoff. Also, ‘Dilbert’ creator Scott Adams is facing backlash after a racist rant that went viral. Do the Rascals believe his comic strips should be dropped from newspapers? And do we separate the art from the artist?

