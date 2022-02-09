The Mincing Rascals 2.9.22: Mask mandates, Olympic drama, and the race to replace Rep. Bobby Rush

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Jon Hansen of WGN Radio and Block Club Chicago. and Brandon Pope from WCIU. The Rascals have a lot on their minds today including the continuing debate over “Dibs,” Chicago’s new marketing campaign, “Chicago Not in Chicago,” the longtime Mother McAuley teacher that was fired for using a racial slur, the ongoing saga at UIC over a certain word, the temporary restraining order issued by Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow against the state’s school mask mandates, the way NBC covered Mikaela Shiffrin’s disappointing showing at the Olympics, Lindsey Jacobellis becoming the oldest U.S. woman to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics, American Eileen Gu competing for China, the Cubs toying with the idea of starting their own streaming network, the race for Bobby Rush’s congressional seat, Mitch McConnell breaking from the RNC regarding January 6th, and the most Chicago thing that has ever happened to you.

