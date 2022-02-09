The Mincing Rascals 2.9.22: Mask mandates, Olympic drama, and the race to replace Rep. Bobby Rush

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will propose a measure that would let parents opt their children out of school mask mandates, following a flap in which GOP primary rival David Perdue attacked Kemp for not doing more to end masking in schools.

"I’ve been very patient. I’ve been a local control governor, but this has gone on for too long," Kemp told reporters Wednesday. “Parents are beyond frustrated in a very, very small number of districts in our state, about young children, especially, being masked."