The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. This week, The Rascals discuss the latest mayoral poll showing that it’s a three-way race between Chuy Garcia, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and Paul Vallas. And what about Willie Wilson? Is he still a viable candidate? With so many candidates running, is this the right time to consider ranked-choice voting? Austin believes that we should move the date of the election rather than adopt ranked-choice. State Rep. Thaddeus Jones, D-Calumet City, introduced the “Armed Security Protection Act,” that would force Chicago grocery stores, gas stations, banks and pawn shops to hire their own armed security guards to cover all hours they are open to the public. How do the Rascals feel about this proposed legislation? President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address last night and the Rascals break down some of the highlights…and lowlights. AMC Theatres announced that ticket prices are going to be based on seat location. Is this a smart business move? And finally, Tennessee may become the first state to make “Super Bowl Monday” an official holiday replacing Columbus Day as an official state holiday. What do the Rascals think of this idea?

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction