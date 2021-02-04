The Mincing Rascals 2.4.2021: Gov. Pritzker, wearing two masks, COVID vaccinations, CPS vs. CTU, and more

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune, Heather Cherone of WTTW and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. Topics this week range wide. The Rascals cover the weight of Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s recent comments supporting conspiracies. Then, the Rascals talk COVID vaccines and who should have easy access to them. Then, as Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union remain at odds about returning to in-person learning, the Rascals judge Mayor Lightfoot’s work of late. And as he continues to tackle the pandemic’s effects in Illinois, Governor Pritzker comes under the microscope.

