The Mincing Rascals 2.27.2020: Coronavirus fears increase, Blagojevich's rights to his law license, fair taxing, freedom of speech at Millennium Park

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Justin Kaufmann of WGN Radio, Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. They begin this week’s round table discussion by weighing in on the Coronavirus cautions of the week, both of its spread and of its impact on the markets. The group goes on to judge whether or not they believe Former Governor Rod Blagojevich should be allowed to keep his law license. Then, Austin teaches a lesson on fair taxes to the other Rascals, and why the sweetened beverage tax failed in Cook County. The Mincing Rascals end the week’s debate on a federal ruling involving a group of college Evangelists that temporarily restricts freedom of speech breaches at Millennium Park.

