The Mincing Rascals 2.23.22: School mask mandates, Russia-Ukraine crisis, and the race for Illinois Secretary of State

The Mincing Rascals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald,  Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy InstituteChicago Tribune editor and writer Lisa Donovan. and Brandon Pope from WCIU. Today, the Rascals discuss Governor J.B. Pritzker filing an appeal with the Illinois Supreme Court on school mask mandates, the lack of clarity over masking in schools, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Gov. Pritzker endorsing Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia in the race for Illinois Secretary of State, a jury finding Ahmaud Arbery’s killers guilty of federal hate crimes, attorney Tom DeVore announcing a run for Illinois attorney general, and Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard being suspended for the remainder of the year for hitting an opposing coach.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Williams

More John Williams

The Mincing Rascals

More The Mincing Rascals

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m. JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by Joint Relief Institute

More NewsClick

Popular