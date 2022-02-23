The Mincing Rascals 2.23.22: School mask mandates, Russia-Ukraine crisis, and the race for Illinois Secretary of State

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, Chicago Tribune editor and writer Lisa Donovan. and Brandon Pope from WCIU. Today, the Rascals discuss Governor J.B. Pritzker filing an appeal with the Illinois Supreme Court on school mask mandates, the lack of clarity over masking in schools, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Gov. Pritzker endorsing Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia in the race for Illinois Secretary of State, a jury finding Ahmaud Arbery’s killers guilty of federal hate crimes, attorney Tom DeVore announcing a run for Illinois attorney general, and Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard being suspended for the remainder of the year for hitting an opposing coach.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.